Azerbaijan has high potential for hydrogen production - State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Azerbaijan has a high potential for hydrogen production, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Javid Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the public meeting on the "Green energy and clean environment: prospects for business development" topic.

According to him, the Agency, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has prepared a report, which will be presented to the public in the future.

"I am confident that we will be able to expand cooperation with leading international representatives in this area," he said.