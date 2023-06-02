Azerbaijan to train highly qualified specialists in renewable energy - SOCAR VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Work is underway to train highly qualified specialists in the field of alternative energy in Azerbaijan, Vice-President of SOCAR Khalik Mammadov said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after the Second Karabakh War] have a huge potential for renewable energy.

Mammadov noted that the potential for generating solar energy in the liberated territories is about 7,200 megawatts, and wind energy is 2,000 megawatts.

"Restoration works in Karabakh are carried out on the basis of green technologies, and it is planned to create a green zone in Karabakh by 2050. These goals are also reflected in the national strategy for socio-economic development until 2026,"

"A total of 43 million specialists in the energy sector are expected to be trained in the world by 2050. This figure is 12.7 million people as of 2021," he said.