Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $76.96 per barrel on June 14, increasing by $0.19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.51 per barrel, up by $0.17 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $51.07 per barrel, up by $0.07 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $0.08 compared to the previous price and made up $73.87 per barrel on June 14.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 15, 2023)