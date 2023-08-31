Azerbaijan and France's TotalEnergies discuss cooperation on green energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan and France’s TotalEnergies discussed the development of cooperation on green energy projects, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with a delegation led by TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the commissioning of the Absheron gas field with high production indicators as well as cooperation with TotalEnergies. The importance of the Absheron gas field in fulfilling Azerbaijan's obligations as an energy supplier was emphasized, in particular the role of natural gas in ensuring energy security.

In addition, there was an exchange of views on the development of the processes of the Phase 1 project.

During the conversation, in addition to issues related to the activities of TotalEnergies in the hydrocarbon sector of Azerbaijan, the implementation of wind and solar energy projects with a total capacity of 500 MW and energy storage systems were also discussed.

The current status of projects related to the production, integration, and export of electricity from renewable energy sources in our country was also reviewed, opportunities for cooperation were considered, and the parties agreed on further steps.

The ceremony of supplying the first gas from the Absheron gas condensate field took place today. TotalEnergies, together with the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), announced the start of production as part of the first phase of development of the Absheron gas condensate field, located about 100 kilometers southeast of Baku.

According to preliminary estimates, the reserves of the field amount to about 300 billion cubic meters.

The production capacity is four million cubic meters of gas and 12,000 barrels of condensate per day. The gas will be sold on the domestic market in Azerbaijan.