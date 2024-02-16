Azerbaijani oil prices keep rising

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 15 increased by 56 cents and amounted to $87.51 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by 20 cents (to $85.51 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.63 per barrel, which is 49 cents more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea also increased by 49 cents on February 15 compared to the previous indication, to $85.54

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 16.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel