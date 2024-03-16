Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Oil prices have changed multidirectionally this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $0.59 (0.68 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.07 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $88.39 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $85.88 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at Türkiye's port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.59 per barrel this week, which is $0.72 or 0.84 percent less than last week. The highest price was $86.85 a barrel, and the lowest was $84.48 a barrel.

The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $0.07 (0.11 percent) from last week to $67.09 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.41 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $65.79 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent decreased by $0.87 (1.02 percent) and amounted to $84.44 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $85.55 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.23 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 11.03.2024 12.03.2024 13.03.2024 14.03.2024 15.03.2024 Средняя цена Azeri LT CIF $86,64 $85,88 $86,69 $88,39 $87,74 $87,07 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $85,24 $84,48 $85,19 $86,85 $86,20 $85,59 Urals (EX NOVO) $66,09 $65,79 $66,84 $68,41 $68,30 $67,09 Dated Brent $83,80 $83,23 $84,27 $85,55 $85,37 $84,44

