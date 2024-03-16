Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Oil prices have changed multidirectionally this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $0.59 (0.68 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.07 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $88.39 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $85.88 per barrel.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at Türkiye's port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.59 per barrel this week, which is $0.72 or 0.84 percent less than last week. The highest price was $86.85 a barrel, and the lowest was $84.48 a barrel.
The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $0.07 (0.11 percent) from last week to $67.09 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.41 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $65.79 per barrel.
The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent decreased by $0.87 (1.02 percent) and amounted to $84.44 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $85.55 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.23 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|11.03.2024
|12.03.2024
|13.03.2024
|14.03.2024
|15.03.2024
|Средняя цена
|Azeri LT CIF
|$86,64
|$85,88
|$86,69
|$88,39
|$87,74
|$87,07
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$85,24
|$84,48
|$85,19
|$86,85
|$86,20
|$85,59
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$66,09
|$65,79
|$66,84
|$68,41
|$68,30
|$67,09
|Dated Brent
|$83,80
|$83,23
|$84,27
|$85,55
|$85,37
|$84,44
