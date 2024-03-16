Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 16 March 2024 11:51 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Oil prices have changed multidirectionally this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $0.59 (0.68 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.07 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $88.39 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $85.88 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at Türkiye's port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.59 per barrel this week, which is $0.72 or 0.84 percent less than last week. The highest price was $86.85 a barrel, and the lowest was $84.48 a barrel.

The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $0.07 (0.11 percent) from last week to $67.09 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.41 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $65.79 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent decreased by $0.87 (1.02 percent) and amounted to $84.44 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $85.55 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.23 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 11.03.2024 12.03.2024 13.03.2024 14.03.2024 15.03.2024 Средняя цена
Azeri LT CIF $86,64 $85,88 $86,69 $88,39 $87,74 $87,07
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $85,24 $84,48 $85,19 $86,85 $86,20 $85,59
Urals (EX NOVO) $66,09 $65,79 $66,84 $68,41 $68,30 $67,09
Dated Brent $83,80 $83,23 $84,27 $85,55 $85,37 $84,44

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more