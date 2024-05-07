Production from Azerbaijan's Guneshli Deepwater platform resumes after repairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The bp company, as the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Guneshli (ACG) field development project, announced the early completion of scheduled preventive maintenance works on the Deepwater Guneshli platform and the resumption of hydrocarbon production from it, the statement of bp said, Trend reports.

“Production from the Deepwater Guneshli platform was suspended on April 25. The preventive work plan was designed for 15 days, but it was possible to perform all the planned works by May 7, which is ahead of schedule,” the statement of bp notes.

The statement emphasizes that “the production and export systems of this production platform are back in operation”.

The bp recalled that the technical work involved the replacement of valves, radioisotope sources, and other repair actions, all of which have been completed.

The temporary suspension of the platform was included in bp's production plan for 2024 and factored into the forecasts of hydrocarbon production from this flagship field block.

To note, oil production from ACG has been underway since the fall of 1997, and more than 4.3 billion barrels have been recovered so far.

The reserves of ACG are estimated at 7 billion barrels of oil.

