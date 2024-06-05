Slovenia keen to share its expertise in renewable energy sources with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Slovenia is poised to share its expertise in solar energy, hydropower, smart technologies, and other advanced fields with Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy of Slovenia Tina Seršen said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We need to seek out new partners. I'm eager to collaborate on energy supply, which is crucial for our country's future. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have significant potential for expanding partnerships beyond gas supply. We can share our expertise in solar energy, hydropower, smart technologies, and other advanced sectors with you and the entire region. That's what we bring to the table," she emphasized.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which started on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

