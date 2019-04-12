Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

12 April 2019 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Precious metal prices decreased in Azerbaijan on April 12, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 24.463 manats to 2,197.9555 manats per ounce in the country on April 12 compared to the price on April 11.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4093 manats to 25.4731 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 20.604 manats to 1,519.97 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 28.1945 manats to 2,334.6015 manats.

Precious metals

April 12, 2019

April 11, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,197.9555

2,222.4185

Silver

XAG

25.4731

25.8824

Platinum

XPT

1,519.97

1,540.574

Palladium

XPD

2,334.6015

2,362.796

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 12)

