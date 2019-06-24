Kazakh tenge continues to weaken against US dollar

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Compared to the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) morning session on June 21st, the nation currency of Kazakhstan dropped in price against US dollar by 1.92 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

The weighted average dollar rate at the morning session of KASE on June 24, 2019 amounted to 378.45 tenge,

KASE states that at the afternoon trading session, the minimum rate was at the level of 378.20 tenge per dollar, the maximum – 378.7 tenge, and the closing rate was 378.55 tenge per dollar.

The volume of trading in US dollar amounted to over $105.890 million, and 232 currency transactions were made.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan (former Astana) and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the American currency is 380.3 tenge and 381.7 tenge respectively.

As at June 24, 2019 the official exchange rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan stood at 377.18 tenge per one US dollar.

