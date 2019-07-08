Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

8 July 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 30.583 manats to 2,379.4135 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4088 manats to 25.5502 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 40.171 manats to 1,381.4540 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 6.817 manats to 2,663.1095 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 8, 2019

July 5, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,379.4135

2,409.9965

Silver

XAG

25.5502

25.9590

Platinum

XPT

1,381.4540

1,421.6250

Palladium

XPD

2,663.1095

2,656.2925

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 8)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 8
Finance 09:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 6 July 16:41
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 5 July 09:51
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 5
Finance 5 July 09:46
Gold, silver, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 4 July 10:07
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Finance 3 July 10:26
Latest
In jab at U.S., China vice president says world cannot shut China out
China 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 8
Finance 09:43
Methanol production growing in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:40
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
National Depository Center of Azerbaijan greatly increases assets
Economy 09:30
Iran tanker detention by Britain was threatening act, minister says
Iran 09:28
Broiler production company closes in Azerbaijan
Economy 09:21
Somalian Al-Shabaab executes at least 10 for alleged espionage
World 08:23
Around 27 people dead as bus falls into drain in north India
World 07:42