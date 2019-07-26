Central Bank of Azerbaijan to use new technologies to collect unsuitable banknotes

26 July 2019 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will introduce new technologies to collect unsuitable banknotes in accordance with new rules, Trend reports from the press conference of the head of CBA.

New parameters set in the CBA reading devices will be applied when determining the unsuitability of banknotes, said Director of the Cash Department of the Bank Adishirin Gasimov.

According to him, it is also planned to introduce new containers for the transportation of money.

"This system already exists in Europe and the US. In case of illegal opening of money containers, embedded capsules with indelible paint taint the banknotes, which renders them unusable," he noted.

The matter is currently being considered by experts and the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) of Azerbaijan.

