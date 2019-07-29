Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market

29 July 2019 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 4.1 million manats on July 29, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market. The daily volume of transactions with bonds in the Baku Stock Exchange reached 4.12 million manats.

The deals on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and dollar bonds of the state company SOCAR ($2.1 million - 3.5 million manats) were concluded during the day.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 3,300 manats. During the day, 1,700 deals were concluded on shares.

($1=1.7 AZN on July 29)

