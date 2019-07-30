Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes

30 July 2019 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 45.4 million manats on July 30, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 25.3 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price beginning from 100.9679 manats and ending with 101.4102 per note.

Some 8.8 million manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

The transactions on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance (7.9 million manats) and dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR ($530,400 – 901,700 manats) were concluded during the day.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 69,800 manats. During the day, 24,500 deals were concluded on shares.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 12.2 million manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 30)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 10:10
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 29 July 19:45
Non-cash card payments up by 58% in Azerbaijan
Business 26 July 19:06
Azerbaijan Central Bank to attract 100M manat from banks
Business 26 July 18:53
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 282M manats
Finance 26 July 18:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to use new technologies to collect unsuitable banknotes
Finance 26 July 17:41
Latest
Cement testing conducted in Georgia, results revealed
Economy 19:44
Over 18,000 "Green Card" insurance contracts concluded in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:41
Over 70% of loans in Georgia account for Tbilisi
Economy 19:25
Devaluation of Georgian lari caused by external shocks - National Bank
Economy 19:22
Kazakhstan’s warship approached Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 19:22
Iran’s missile boats arrive in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 19:21
Poultry factory in Azerbaijan eyes to increase egg production volume
Economy 19:19
Iranian association: No reason for raising car prices
Economy 19:14
Azerbaijani ambassador talks Armenian military aggression
Politics 19:03