Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 45.4 million manats on July 30, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 25.3 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price beginning from 100.9679 manats and ending with 101.4102 per note.

Some 8.8 million manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

The transactions on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance (7.9 million manats) and dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR ($530,400 – 901,700 manats) were concluded during the day.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 69,800 manats. During the day, 24,500 deals were concluded on shares.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 12.2 million manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 30)

