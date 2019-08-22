Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 199.26 million manats on Aug. 21, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to 199.03 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price of 99.5158 manats per note.

Some 219,400 manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market. During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and on dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil SOCAR company ($9,200 –15,600 manats).

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of BSE amounted to 6,300 manats. Some 3,100 stock transactions were concluded during the day.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 22)

