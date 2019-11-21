World Bank: Russia moves to top position among export destinations of Georgia

21 November 2019 23:08 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgian business associations insist on changing banking rules
Business 21 November 23:32
WB: Georgian economy expands by over 5%
Business 21 November 23:07
Georgia sees increase in re-export of vehicles
Business 21 November 23:01
Georgian Vice Prime Minister to participate in Eastern Partnership Investment Summit
Georgia 21 November 22:37
Ban on sale of bulk tobacco comes into force in Georgia
Business 21 November 22:13
Growth rates for mortgage debt decelerate in Georgia
Finance 21 November 18:00
Latest
MFA: Armenian PM’s statement can be described as attempt to mislead own population
Politics 21 November 23:33
Georgian business associations insist on changing banking rules
Business 21 November 23:32
Ali Hasanov: Those who created “emigrant business” to be exposed
Politics 21 November 23:31
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Chairman of Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 23:11
WB: Georgian economy expands by over 5%
Business 21 November 23:07
Georgia sees increase in re-export of vehicles
Business 21 November 23:01
Georgian Vice Prime Minister to participate in Eastern Partnership Investment Summit
Georgia 21 November 22:37
Ban on sale of bulk tobacco comes into force in Georgia
Business 21 November 22:13
Iranian Navy moves headquarters from Tehran to southern province
Iran 21 November 22:10