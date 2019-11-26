Iranian currency rates for Nov. 26

26 November 2019 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

The rates of nine foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 24 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran’s Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,261 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,163

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,154

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,360

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,578

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,192

1 Indian rupee

INR

587

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,200

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,035

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,548

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,554

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,965

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,847

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,313

1 Russian ruble

RUB

657

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,516

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,477

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,755

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,530

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,319

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,475

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,840

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,974

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,940

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,048

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,696

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,261

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,871

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,104

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,982

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

533

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,358

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,676

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 132,416 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,227 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 120,296 rials, and the price of $1 is 108,813 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 119,000-122,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 132,000-135,000 rials.

