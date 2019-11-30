Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 19.1 manat ($11.2) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,478 manat ($1,457).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Nov. 18
2,492.9310
Nov. 25
2,485.0175
Nov. 19
2,499.7650
Nov. 26
2,473.8740
Nov. 20
2,505.5620
Nov. 27
2,480.7335
Nov. 21
2,501.4310
Nov. 28
2,475.9480
Nov. 22
2,490.7805
Nov. 29
2,479.0930
Average weekly
2,498.0939
Average weekly
2,478.9332
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.173 manat (10 cent) or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.8 manat ($16.9).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Nov. 18
28.7649
Nov. 25
28.8357
Nov. 19
28.9823
Nov. 26
28.6930
Nov. 20
29.1372
Nov. 27
28.9400
Nov. 21
29.1014
Nov. 28
28.8759
Nov. 22
29.06983
Nov. 29
28.8459
Average weekly
29.0111
Average weekly
28.8381
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 10.7 manat ($6.2) or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,527 manat ($898.2).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Nov. 18
1,516.3235
Nov. 25
1,523.9395
Nov. 19
1,525.4185
Nov. 26
1,530.8500
Nov. 20
1,544.6200
Nov. 27
1,536.9615
Nov. 21
1,557.7100
Nov. 28
1,519.8680
Nov. 22
1,545.0365
Nov. 29
1,523.7610
Average weekly
1,537.8217
Average weekly
1,527.0760
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 105.1 manat ($61.8) or 3.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,082 manat ($1,812).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Nov. 18
2,933.2650
Nov. 25
3,040.6285
Nov. 19
2,949.5850
Nov. 26
3,073.2940
Nov. 20
2,996.5050
Nov. 27
3,069.0610
Nov. 21
3,011.7030
Nov. 28
3,110.1160
Nov. 22
2,994.2950
Nov. 29
3,118.0380
Average weekly
2,977.0706
Average weekly
3,082.2275
