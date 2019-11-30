Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 19.1 manat ($11.2) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,478 manat ($1,457).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Nov. 18

2,492.9310

Nov. 25

2,485.0175

Nov. 19

2,499.7650

Nov. 26

2,473.8740

Nov. 20

2,505.5620

Nov. 27

2,480.7335

Nov. 21

2,501.4310

Nov. 28

2,475.9480

Nov. 22

2,490.7805

Nov. 29

2,479.0930

Average weekly

2,498.0939

Average weekly

2,478.9332

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.173 manat (10 cent) or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.8 manat ($16.9).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Nov. 18

28.7649

Nov. 25

28.8357

Nov. 19

28.9823

Nov. 26

28.6930

Nov. 20

29.1372

Nov. 27

28.9400

Nov. 21

29.1014

Nov. 28

28.8759

Nov. 22

29.06983

Nov. 29

28.8459

Average weekly

29.0111

Average weekly

28.8381

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 10.7 manat ($6.2) or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,527 manat ($898.2).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Nov. 18

1,516.3235

Nov. 25

1,523.9395

Nov. 19

1,525.4185

Nov. 26

1,530.8500

Nov. 20

1,544.6200

Nov. 27

1,536.9615

Nov. 21

1,557.7100

Nov. 28

1,519.8680

Nov. 22

1,545.0365

Nov. 29

1,523.7610

Average weekly

1,537.8217

Average weekly

1,527.0760

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 105.1 manat ($61.8) or 3.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,082 manat ($1,812).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Nov. 18

2,933.2650

Nov. 25

3,040.6285

Nov. 19

2,949.5850

Nov. 26

3,073.2940

Nov. 20

2,996.5050

Nov. 27

3,069.0610

Nov. 21

3,011.7030

Nov. 28

3,110.1160

Nov. 22

2,994.2950

Nov. 29

3,118.0380

Average weekly

2,977.0706

Average weekly

3,082.2275

