Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

29 December 2019 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec. 16

1.7

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 17

1.7

Dec. 24

1.7

Dec. 18

1.7

Dec. 25

1.7

Dec. 19

1.7

Dec. 26

1.7

Dec. 20

1.7

Dec. 27

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.055 manat or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8863 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec. 16

1.8796

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 17

1.8813

Dec. 24

1.8850

Dec. 18

1.8853

Dec. 25

1.8846

Dec. 19

1.8941

Dec. 26

1.8852

Dec. 20

1.8991

Dec. 27

1.8905

Average weekly

1.8879

Average weekly

1.8863

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manat or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0274 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec. 16

0.0267

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 17

0.0268

Dec. 24

0.0273

Dec. 18

0.0267

Dec. 25

0.0275

Dec. 19

0.0269

Dec. 26

0.0275

Dec. 20

0.0271

Dec. 27

0.0274

Average weekly

0.0268

Average weekly

0.0274

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.004 manat (0.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.286 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Dec. 16

0.2939

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 17

0.2926

Dec. 24

0.2858

Dec. 18

0.2928

Dec. 25

0.2858

Dec. 19

0.2930

Dec. 26

0.2862

Dec. 20

0.2940

Dec. 27

0.2862

Average weekly

0.2933

Average weekly

0.2860

