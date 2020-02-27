Iranian currency rates for Feb. 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 13 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 22 currencies have decreased on Feb. 27, compared to the rates on Feb. 26, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,831 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb. 27 Iranian rial on Feb. 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,328 54,544 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,144 42,971 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,322 4,318 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,469 4,485 1 Danish krone DKK 6,134 6,110 1 Indian rupee INR 586 586 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,112 137,008 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,235 27,235 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,154 38,020 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,392 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,482 31,629 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,440 26,525 1 South African rand ZAR 2,743 2,759 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,818 6,829 1 Russian ruble RUB 641 644 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,540 27,694 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,060 30,042 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,531 49,544 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,311 2,312 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,451 36,401 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,743 29,741 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,974 5,973 100 Thai baths THB 131,947 131,877 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,955 9,906 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,491 34,573 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,831 45,644 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,099 11,116 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,054 15,066 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,997 3,015 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 18,801 18,841 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,320 82,326 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 159,300 rials, and the price of $1 is 148,338 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 146,498 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,563 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 154,000-157,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.