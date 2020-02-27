Iranian currency rates for Feb. 27

Finance 27 February 2020 10:35 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 13 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 22 currencies have decreased on Feb. 27, compared to the rates on Feb. 26, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,831 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Feb. 27

Iranian rial on Feb. 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,328

54,544

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,144

42,971

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,322

4,318

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,469

4,485

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,134

6,110

1 Indian rupee

INR

586

586

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,112

137,008

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,235

27,235

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,154

38,020

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,387

5,392

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,482

31,629

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,440

26,525

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,743

2,759

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,818

6,829

1 Russian ruble

RUB

641

644

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,525

3,530

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,540

27,694

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,060

30,042

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,531

49,544

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,311

2,312

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,451

36,401

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,743

29,741

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,974

5,973

100 Thai baths

THB

131,947

131,877

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,955

9,906

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,491

34,573

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,831

45,644

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,099

11,116

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,054

15,066

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,997

3,015

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

546

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

18,801

18,841

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,320

82,326

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 159,300 rials, and the price of $1 is 148,338 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 146,498 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,563 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 154,000-157,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.

Tags:
