Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29
By Sadraddin Agjayev - Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 83.2 manat ($48.9) or 3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,805 manat ($1,650).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Feb. 17
2,691.24
Feb. 24
|
2,826.114
Feb. 18
2,697.02
Feb. 25
2,814.647
Feb. 19
2,723.31
Feb. 26
2,791.91
Feb. 20
2,736
Feb. 27
2,808.366
Feb. 21
2,764.28
Feb. 28
2,786.844
Average weekly
2,722.37
Average weekly
2,805.576
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.051 manat (3 cents) or 0.16 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.9 manat ($18.1).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Feb. 17
30.37
Feb. 24
31.76
Feb. 18
30.40
Feb. 25
31.59
Feb. 19
31.02
Feb. 26
30.78
Feb. 20
31.41
Feb. 27
30.73
Feb. 21
30
Feb. 28
29.81
Average weekly
30.89
Average weekly
30.94
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 84.3 manat ($49.5) or 5.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,588 manat ($934.1).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Feb. 17
1,648.56
Feb. 24
1,653.471
Feb. 18
1,652.66
Feb. 25
1,642.608
Feb. 19
1,700.13
Feb. 26
1,585.301
Feb. 20
1,692.26
Feb. 27
1,568.513
Feb. 21
1,669.08
Feb. 28
1,491.24
Average weekly
1,672.54
Average weekly
1,588.226
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 210.1 manat ($123.5) or 4.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,676 manat ($2,750).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Feb. 10
3,954.34
Feb. 24
4,631.182
Feb. 11
4,011.41
Feb. 25
4,516.415
Feb. 12
3,986.61
Feb. 26
4,632.585
Feb. 13
4,086.93
Feb. 27
4,841.387
Feb. 14
4,153.05
Feb. 28
4,760.977
Average weekly
4,038.47
Average weekly
4,676.509