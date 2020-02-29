Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

By Sadraddin Agjayev - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 83.2 manat ($48.9) or 3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,805 manat ($1,650).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 17 2,691.24 Feb. 24 2,826.114 Feb. 18 2,697.02 Feb. 25 2,814.647 Feb. 19 2,723.31 Feb. 26 2,791.91 Feb. 20 2,736 Feb. 27 2,808.366 Feb. 21 2,764.28 Feb. 28 2,786.844 Average weekly 2,722.37 Average weekly 2,805.576

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.051 manat (3 cents) or 0.16 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.9 manat ($18.1).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 17 30.37 Feb. 24 31.76 Feb. 18 30.40 Feb. 25 31.59 Feb. 19 31.02 Feb. 26 30.78 Feb. 20 31.41 Feb. 27 30.73 Feb. 21 30 Feb. 28 29.81 Average weekly 30.89 Average weekly 30.94

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 84.3 manat ($49.5) or 5.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,588 manat ($934.1).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 17 1,648.56 Feb. 24 1,653.471 Feb. 18 1,652.66 Feb. 25 1,642.608 Feb. 19 1,700.13 Feb. 26 1,585.301 Feb. 20 1,692.26 Feb. 27 1,568.513 Feb. 21 1,669.08 Feb. 28 1,491.24 Average weekly 1,672.54 Average weekly 1,588.226

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 210.1 manat ($123.5) or 4.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,676 manat ($2,750).