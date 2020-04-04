Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 42.4048 manat ($24.9) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,725 manat ($1,602).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
2,750.855
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 31
|
2,744.8115
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
April 1
|
2,696.1915
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
April 2
|
2,693.973
|
March 29
|
2,767.8635
|
April 3
|
2,741.4625
|
Average weekly
|
2,767.8635
|
Average weekly
|
2,725.4587
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.58984 manat (3 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.00616 manat ($14.1).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
23.8076
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 31
|
23.9985
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
April 1
|
23.9271
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
April 2
|
23.7946
|
March 29
|
24.596
|
April 3
|
24.503
|
Average weekly
|
24.596
|
Average weekly
|
24.00616
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 30.4024 manat ($17.8).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,235 manat ($726.4).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
1,226.465
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 31
|
1,241.629
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
April 1
|
1,239.436
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
April 2
|
1,227.094
|
March 29
|
1,266.109
|
April 3
|
1,235.2965
|
Average weekly
|
1,266.109
|
Average weekly
|
1,235.7066
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 142.755 manat ($83.9).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,893 manat ($2,290).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
3,896.1875
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 31
|
3,990.223
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
April 1
|
4,003.8995
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
April 2
|
3,874.8355
|
March 29
|
3,851.129
|
April 3
|
3,814.29
|
Average weekly
|
3,851.129
|
Average weekly
|
3,893.884
There were days off in Azerbaijan from March 20 through March 28 due to the Novruz holiday.