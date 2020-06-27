Georgian government keeps money in StopCov fund for second wave of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian government keeps the money collected in the StopCov fund for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, said Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark in his annual report at the plenary session in the parliament.

According to Gakharia, the funds will be spent taking into account the recommendations of the deputies.

“We keep them for the second wave [of the coronavirus]. As you know, the biggest challenge of this crisis is its unpredictability,” said Gakharia.

To date, the StopCov fund has accumulated 133.5 million lari ($43.8 million). The fund was created on March 23, 2020, in the office of the business ombudsman of Georgia to combat coronavirus.

Two new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been revealed in Georgia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 921. One patient recovered, while the total number of recoveries stands at 781. Fourteen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 2,687 people remain under quarantine, and 207 persons are in patient care.

