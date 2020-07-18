Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 10-17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan dipped by 9.724 manat or $5.72 (0.3 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,066.4141 manat ($1,803.77), which is 0.5 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 6 3,015.018 July 13 3,067.3695 July 7 3,032.868 July 14 3,032.868 July 8 3,051.5255 July 15 3,070.778 July 9 3,080.0175 July 16 3,078.564 July 10 3,062.5925 July 17 3,057.6455 Average weekly 3,048.4043 Price 3,066.4141

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.2938 manat or 17 cents (0.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.4894 manat ($19.11), which is 6.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 6 30.6237 July 13 32.1320 July 7 30.9817 July 14 30.9817 July 8 31.1109 July 15 32.6677 July 9 31.9701 July 16 32.8718 July 10 31.6464 July 17 32.4258 Average weekly 30.5806 Price 32.4894

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 24.3355 manat or $14.31 (1.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,417.4787 manat ($833.81), which is 1.5 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 6 1,383.664 July 13 1,433.049 July 7 1,402.1175 July 14 1,402.1175 July 8 1,431.179 July 15 1,409.1980 July 9 1,452.8625 July 16 1,414.961 July 10 1,418.752 July 17 1,408.7135 Average weekly 1,395.602 Price 1,417.4787

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 25.7975 manat or $15.17 (0.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,369.9355 manat ($1,982.31), which is 2.5 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 6 3,259.138 July 13 3,385.1165 July 7 3,288.7945 July 14 3,385.1165 July 8 3,288.7945 July 15 3,367.8445 July 9 3,290.1545 July 16 3,357.636 July 10 3,307.027 July 17 3,359.319 Average weekly 3,286.7817 Price 3,369.9355

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 18)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva