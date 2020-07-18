Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 10-17)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan dipped by 9.724 manat or $5.72 (0.3 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,066.4141 manat ($1,803.77), which is 0.5 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 6
|
3,015.018
|
July 13
|
3,067.3695
|
July 7
|
3,032.868
|
July 14
|
3,032.868
|
July 8
|
3,051.5255
|
July 15
|
3,070.778
|
July 9
|
3,080.0175
|
July 16
|
3,078.564
|
July 10
|
3,062.5925
|
July 17
|
3,057.6455
|
Average weekly
|
3,048.4043
|
Price
|
3,066.4141
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.2938 manat or 17 cents (0.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.4894 manat ($19.11), which is 6.2 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 6
|
30.6237
|
July 13
|
32.1320
|
July 7
|
30.9817
|
July 14
|
30.9817
|
July 8
|
31.1109
|
July 15
|
32.6677
|
July 9
|
31.9701
|
July 16
|
32.8718
|
July 10
|
31.6464
|
July 17
|
32.4258
|
Average weekly
|
30.5806
|
Price
|
32.4894
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 24.3355 manat or $14.31 (1.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,417.4787 manat ($833.81), which is 1.5 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 6
|
1,383.664
|
July 13
|
1,433.049
|
July 7
|
1,402.1175
|
July 14
|
1,402.1175
|
July 8
|
1,431.179
|
July 15
|
1,409.1980
|
July 9
|
1,452.8625
|
July 16
|
1,414.961
|
July 10
|
1,418.752
|
July 17
|
1,408.7135
|
Average weekly
|
1,395.602
|
Price
|
1,417.4787
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 25.7975 manat or $15.17 (0.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,369.9355 manat ($1,982.31), which is 2.5 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 6
|
3,259.138
|
July 13
|
3,385.1165
|
July 7
|
3,288.7945
|
July 14
|
3,385.1165
|
July 8
|
3,288.7945
|
July 15
|
3,367.8445
|
July 9
|
3,290.1545
|
July 16
|
3,357.636
|
July 10
|
3,307.027
|
July 17
|
3,359.319
|
Average weekly
|
3,286.7817
|
Price
|
3,369.9355
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 18)
---
Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva