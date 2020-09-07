Iranian currency rates for September 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to September 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,705 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 7 Iranian rial on September 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,610 55,772 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,936 45,991 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,805 4,805 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,711 4,712 1 Danish krone DKK 6,681 6,683 1 Indian rupee INR 574 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,228 137,256 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,326 25,322 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,517 39,533 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,108 32,151 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,182 28,191 1 South African rand ZAR 2,531 2,532 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,649 5,647 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,531 3,533 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,594 30,595 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,773 30,776 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,540 49,547 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,267 2,270 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,668 35,665 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,814 30,806 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,150 6,138 100 Thai baths THB 133,951 133,767 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,121 10,126 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,389 35,369 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,705 49,722 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,971 9,982 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,643 13,645 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,848 2,847 1 Afghan afghani AFN 549 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,913 15,910 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,398 86,471 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,082 4,087 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,448 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,085 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 209,171 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials.