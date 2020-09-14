Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $41.05 per barrel last week (from September 7 through September 11), which is $3.3 (7.4 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Sept.14.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $42.32 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.3.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $39.45 per barrel last week, down $3.08 (7.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $40.5 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.51.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $39.11 per barrel, which is $3.68 (8.6 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $40.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.39.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $40.52 per barrel, which is $3.28 (7.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.78 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.76.

Oil grade/date Sept. 7, 2020 Sept. 8, 2020 Sept. 9, 2020 Sept. 10, 2020 Sept. 11, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $42.32 $40.3 $41.26 $40.89 $40.5 $41.05 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $41.78 $39.76 $40.73 $40.36 $39.97 $40.52 Urals (EX NOVO) $40.52 $38.44 $39.39 $38.83 $38.39 $39.11 Brent Dated $40.5 $38.51 $39.75 $39.44 $39.05 $39.45

---

