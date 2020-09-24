Iranian currency rates for September 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 28 have decreased compared to September 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,951 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 24 Iranian rial on September 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,350 53,430 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,486 45,587 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,655 4,700 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,410 4,475 1 Danish krone DKK 6,577 6,591 1 Indian rupee INR 569 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,076 137,165 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,258 25,237 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,834 39,973 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,325 31,525 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,430 27,788 1 South African rand ZAR 2,450 2,495 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,457 5,478 1 Russian ruble RUB 547 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,521 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,575 29,934 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,532 30,739 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,515 49,473 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,272 2,269 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,385 35,519 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,731 30,719 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,160 6,182 100 Thai baths THB 132,816 133,343 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,085 10,143 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,844 36,053 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,951 49,050 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,854 9,896 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,912 12,924 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,819 2,830 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,120 16,183 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,537 86,571 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,070 4,066 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 319,199 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,184 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,046 rials, and the price of $1 is 219,595 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-324,000 rials.