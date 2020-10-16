Azerbaijani finance minister informs IMF, WB representatives about Armenian provocations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov took part in a voting group meeting, organized in the format of a video conference within the IMF and WB annual meetings, which include Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

“Along with Azerbaijan, representatives of Switzerland, Poland, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan took part in the meeting,” the ministry said.

“The views on the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy, the impact on the economies of member-states and support measures carried out by the IMF and the WB in the direction of solving these problems were exchanged during the meeting,” the ministry said.

“The importance of mutual cooperation to reduce the negative effects of the pandemic and accelerate the recovery process was stressed during the discussions,” the ministry said.

“Sharifov, who delivered a speech at the meeting, informed the representatives of the countries included in the IMF and the WB Group about another Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020,” the ministry said.

“The large-scale military aggression carried out by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan led to war in terms of current pandemic and, as a result of fierce attacks in a number of cities, villages and other settlements, civilians were killed, houses, schools, hospitals, and other social infrastructure were destroyed,” the ministry said.

“It is necessary to put an end to the almost 30-year-old Armenian occupation, to observe the norms and principles of international law, to ensure the implementation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions, to immediately and unconditionally withdraw Armenia’s occupying military forces from the Azerbaijani territories, thereby ensuring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity to achieve sustainable peace,” the ministry said.

“The minister stressed that stable peace will be established in the region only on these grounds, the Azerbaijani IDPs will return to their native lands and the conditions will be created for the joint residence of the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities in Nagorno-Karabakh region,” the ministry said.

“Sharifov also highly appreciated the prompt and adequate support which is rendered by the IMF and the WB to the member-states in preventing the negative consequences of the pandemic and expressed confidence that it will contribute to the fight against the global economic crisis,” the ministry said.

“Azerbaijan is successfully continuing cooperation with the IMF and the WB while the technical support programs being implemented by both structures play an important role in strengthening the framework of fiscal and monetary policy,” the ministry said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni