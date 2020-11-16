Uzbek currency rates for November 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar continues to grow against the sum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

The US dollar continues to rise this week. The American currency rose by 12.05 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,390 soums.

The euro, on the contrary, decreased in price. The value of the European currency fell by 27.26 soums, amounting to 12,294 soums.

The Russian ruble insignificantly rose. Its cost increased by 25 tiyin and amounted to 134.34 soums.

It is necessary to note that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan, after a slight decline, has been increasing for three weeks in a row now.

