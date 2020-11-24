Iranian currency rates for November 24

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to November 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,752 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 24

Iranian rial on November 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,981

55,926

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,028

46,150

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,874

4,882

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,663

4,673

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,683

6,696

1 Indian rupee

INR

567

567

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,255

137,390

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,087

26,156

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,165

40,480

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,183

32,119

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,275

29,191

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,728

2,730

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,322

5,486

1 Russian ruble

RUB

553

551

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,522

3,522

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,720

30,718

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,253

31,289

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,555

49,585

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,268

2,267

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

33

33

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,250

35,238

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,982

30,992

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,381

6,398

100 Thai baths

THB

138,073

138,625

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,263

10,271

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,801

37,753

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,752

49,864

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,884

9,827

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,690

12,671

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,960

2,967

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,410

16,436

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,154

87,133

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,405 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,259 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,219 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,318 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 303,000-306,000 rials.

