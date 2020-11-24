Iranian currency rates for November 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to November 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,752 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 24 Iranian rial on November 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,981 55,926 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,028 46,150 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,874 4,882 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,663 4,673 1 Danish krone DKK 6,683 6,696 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,255 137,390 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,087 26,156 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,165 40,480 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,183 32,119 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,275 29,191 1 South African rand ZAR 2,728 2,730 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,322 5,486 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 551 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,720 30,718 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,253 31,289 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,555 49,585 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,268 2,267 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,250 35,238 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,982 30,992 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,381 6,398 100 Thai baths THB 138,073 138,625 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,263 10,271 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,801 37,753 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,752 49,864 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,884 9,827 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,690 12,671 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,960 2,967 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,410 16,436 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,154 87,133 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,405 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,259 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,219 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,318 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 303,000-306,000 rials.