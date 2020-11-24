EBRD provides Azerbaijan with loan to improve environment in Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated 10 million euros to the Azerbaijani government to modernize the waste collection infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city (vehicles and containers for waste collection and street cleaning), Trend reports on Nov. 24 referring to EBRD.

The borrower is Azerbaijan represented by the Ministry of Finance while the executing body - the Housing and Communal Services Association under the Executive Power of Ganja city.

The project includes improvement of operational and financial efficiency and the main goal is to improve waste collection services in Ganja city in terms of environmental standards.

The project will improve the quality of waste management and reduce the negative impact of waste collection on the environment.

The project has undergone conceptual validation and final validation is expected to be conducted.

The loan approval date is Dec. 15, 2020.

EBRD is the leading investor in Azerbaijan and has so far invested about 3.3 billion euros in various sectors, namely, energy, infrastructure, banking, industry, and commerce.

Moreover, EBRD renders advisory services to small and medium-sized businesses.



