Iranian currency rates for November 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to November 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,252 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 28 Iranian rial on November 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,921 56,227 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,416 46,304 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,945 4,942 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,754 4,757 1 Danish krone DKK 6,752 6,728 1 Indian rupee INR 568 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,478 137,529 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,357 26,317 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,355 40,261 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,319 32,310 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,482 29,405 1 South African rand ZAR 2,752 2,779 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,361 5,280 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 556 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,521 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,017 30,924 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,384 31,375 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,571 49,530 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,267 2,264 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,331 35,392 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,067 30,964 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,386 6,395 100 Thai baths THB 138,678 138,484 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,321 10,286 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,997 37,981 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,252 50,077 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,894 9,937 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,675 12,689 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,983 2,975 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,248 16,374 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,272 87,309 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,547 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,768 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,276 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,715 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 245,000-248,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.