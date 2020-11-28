Iranian currency rates for November 28

Finance 28 November 2020 10:07 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to November 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,252 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 28

Iranian rial on November 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,921

56,227

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,416

46,304

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,945

4,942

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,754

4,757

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,752

6,728

1 Indian rupee

INR

568

569

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,478

137,529

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,357

26,317

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,355

40,261

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,319

32,310

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,482

29,405

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,752

2,779

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,361

5,280

1 Russian ruble

RUB

553

556

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,521

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,017

30,924

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,384

31,375

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,571

49,530

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,267

2,264

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

33

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,331

35,392

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

31,067

30,964

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,386

6,395

100 Thai baths

THB

138,678

138,484

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,321

10,286

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,997

37,981

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,252

50,077

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,894

9,937

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,675

12,689

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,983

2,975

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,248

16,374

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,272

87,309

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,547 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,768 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,276 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,715 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 245,000-248,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.

