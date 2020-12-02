Iranian currency rates for December 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased compared to December 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,739 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 2 Iranian rial on December 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,375 56,127 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,734 46,298 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,956 4,911 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,769 4,738 1 Danish krone DKK 6,817 6,749 1 Indian rupee INR 572 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,818 137,298 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,324 26,276 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,238 40,222 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,456 32,387 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,697 29,560 1 South African rand ZAR 2,751 2,725 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,365 5,363 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 550 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,004 30,942 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,419 31,362 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,575 49,594 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,266 2,262 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,579 35,328 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,063 31,064 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,409 6,386 100 Thai baths THB 138,954 138,788 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,314 10,298 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,138 37,948 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,739 50,229 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,884 9,865 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,647 12,614 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,970 2,972 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,243 16,202 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,439 87,289 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,153 12,170

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,666 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,445 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,365 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,544 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 250,000-253,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 300,000-303,000 rials.