Level of criterion of needs to increase in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

The level of the criterion of needs will increase in Azerbaijan in 2021, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law 'On the limit of the criterion of needs in Azerbaijan for 2021', which was discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament held on Dec. 25.

According to the bill, from 2021, Azerbaijan plans to increase the criterion of needs by an average of 6.3 percent, or from 160 to 170 manats.

This law comes into force on January 1, 2021.

After discussions in the Parliament, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.