Saudi flagship investment forum calls for excellent credit solutions to global debt problems

The Future Investment Initiative (FII), Saudi Arabia's flagship financial forum, called for excellent credit solutions to avoid the accumulation of a large number of debts as in 2020, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fourth edition of the FII opened on Wednesday under the theme of The Neo-Renaissance, with the participation of more than 140 prominent speakers.

In his opening remarks, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) that organizes FII and chairman of FII Institute, said that as the depth of change brings social and economic challenges and various opportunities, it requires a fundamental rethinking of the ways in which economies and societies can work to unite all nations, peoples and companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic does not distinguish any geographical boundaries regardless of strength or the wealth of the country, he noted.

The two-day FII forum attracts more than 8,000 virtual and in-person participants, with speakers and audiences joining physically and virtually in New York, Paris, Beijing and Mumbai to reimagine the global economy amid the pandemic.