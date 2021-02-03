Upward pressure on inflation persists due to rising production costs in Georgia

Finance 3 February 2021 21:00 (UTC+04:00)
Nar continues to support education during the social isolation
&quot;Children Hotline&quot; service supported by Azercell received 6657 queries in 2020!
NEQSOL Academy — first multifunctional digital learning platform launched in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
Latest
Iran-Cuba COVID-19 vaccine to start 3rd phase of trial in next few weeks Iran 22:06
Turkish Airlines ups int'l flight frequency to Georgia Georgia 22:04
UK to lead G7 discussion on COVID economic recovery on February 12 Europe 21:52
New form of e-invoice approved in Azerbaijan Economy 21:00
Ghost town Aghdam in Nagorno-Karabakh region awaits revival - French Atlantico website Politics 20:59
Azerbaijan establishes commission to develop socio-economic development strategy Politics 20:33
More than half of operations at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for one investment company Finance 20:29
Increase in premiums observed in Azerbaijani insurance market in 2020 - Xalq Sigorta company Finance 20:09
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company, Maire Tecnimont Group sign agreement on next-generation processing units Oil&Gas 19:57
4Q2020 global smartphone supplies exceed 2019 figures Economy 19:25
Ukrainian president enacts decision to impose sanctions against several TV channels Europe 19:22
Kazakhstan shares details on shadow economy Business 19:12
Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association faced problems with honey sale Economy 19:06
Azerbaijani president signs order to change position of judge of Babak district court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Politics 18:44
Residents pleased with new forest park in Baku’s Yasamal district - Trend TV report Society 18:40
Financing of Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund from budget decreases - Minister Finance 18:31
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 6 Oil&Gas 18:21
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Politics 18:20
Bank of Baku’s net profit down in 2020 Finance 18:19
Demand for Georgian blueberry rises on world market Business 18:19
Azerbaijan Railways' affiliate talks expansion of container shipments via BTK corridor Economy 18:08
EAEU development institutes implementing new mutually beneficial projects Business 18:00
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam's Garazeynalli village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:57
Construction of Iran's Astara railway terminal to be completed next year Transport 17:55
Uzbekistan, FAO in talks over rational use of water and land resources Uzbekistan 17:51
Azerbaijan confirms 361 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:48
Azerbaijan discusses issue of exporting apples and tomatoes to Russia Economy 17:43
Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency declines to register three business entities Economy 17:34
UNESCO’s reaction gives impression that Christian monuments more important than Muslim, Jewish ones - opinion Politics 17:33
Iranian government expects parliament to undergo with its budget bill Business 17:32
Georgian government plans to vaccinate significant share of population Georgia 17:21
Georgia easing regulations for Turkish travelers to enter country Transport 17:21
AZAL launches special flights on route Baku-Moscow-Baku Society 17:16
Turkmenistan offers Pakistan, Afghanistan to consider signing joint transit trade agreement Business 17:16
National Bank of Georgia predicts inflation rate in 2021 Finance 17:14
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 17:14
Kazakhstan expects twofold increase in ship entrances to Caspian by 2025 Transport 17:12
Reconstruction of one of sections of highway in Azerbaijan's Gobustan completed (PHOTO) Economy 17:12
Bank of Baku shares data on total liabilities Finance 17:11
Uzbekistan eyes introducing foreign varieties of rice in domestic fields Uzbekistan 17:11
Rollout of 'smart' projects to raise innovative, technological investments in Azerbaijan Economy 17:09
Manganese ore processing to be launched in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 17:08
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana increasing number of flights to Moscow Transport 16:54
Number of subscribers or active SIM cards in Georgian mobile operators down ICT 16:54
JCPOA content would not be changed - President Rouhani Nuclear Program 16:54
Russian engineering company to provide Uzbekneftegaz with pipes for oil drilling rigs Oil&Gas 16:53
Demand for minibuses in Azerbaijan may grow following intercity traffic resumption Economy 16:53
Iran's Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company implementing several projects Oil&Gas 16:50
Airlines to be more active from February 15 in Georgia Transport 16:49
Turkmen Construction Ministry opens tender for construction of wellness center Tenders 16:49
Iran plans to increase fish exports Business 16:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan may enable local banks direct entry into capital market Finance 16:33
Britain will publish aviation recovery plan later this year Europe 16:18
Azerbaijan's scientific network to join pan-European web resources ICT 16:15
Uzbekistan establishes Association of Property Developers Construction 16:11
Britain will publish aviation recovery plan later this year Europe 16:09
Kazakhstan sees decrease in value added tax on local goods Business 16:03
Spotify quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth Europe 15:54
Iran declares volume of unloaded cargo in Fereidoonkenar port Transport 15:50
North Kazakhstan, Czech Republic eye joint projects in fishing, animal husbandry Business 15:48
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree to consider opportunities for dev’t of road and air freight transportation Transport 15:47
Azerbaijani sappers complete special demining course in Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 15:46
More food products sold at Baku's retail chain in 2020 Business 15:45
Some French visitors to Karabakh committed crimes - interview to Lagazetteaz newspaper Politics 15:43
Russia to resume flights with Azerbaijan Transport 15:29
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 15:26
Kazakhstan’s government to ensure economic growth in 2021 Business 15:25
Turkmenistan identifies tasks for country's oil, gas sector dev’t Oil&Gas 15:20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 3 Society 14:57
High-tonnage ship docked at Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port for the first time Transport 14:56
Mazda may cut global vehicle output by 34,000 in February and March Other News 14:54
Kazakhstan offers investment projects for consideration of Qatari officials Business 14:52
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy electrical goods Tenders 14:47
India eyes to intensify negotiations on signing free trade agreement with Georgia Business 14:45
Azerbaijan - multicultural country and all monuments on its territory protected – MFA Politics 14:34
Kazakhstan to focus on measures to increase SMEs share in GDP Business 14:33
German car sales drop 30% in January Europe 14:31
EIB supports Georgia in revamping its road infrastructure and network Transport 14:30
UK economy set for first-quarter hit but vaccines are raising recovery hopes Europe 14:29
Iran increasing length of its freeways Transport 14:09
Majority of Uzbek entrepreneurs estimate their business prospects as good Business 14:04
Azerbaijan liberated its territories recognized by international law - French journalist Politics 14:03
Gas purification unit being modernized at Uzbekistan’s Shurtan oil, gas production department Oil&Gas 13:55
Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project) Politics 13:48
Uzbekistan’s largest share of small businesses in industrial production falls on Jizzakh region Business 13:45
Geostat reveals volume of inflation rate in Georgia Business 13:45
Uzbekistan increases import of electric cars Transport 13:44
Turkmenistan’s garment factory reveals total amount of products manufactured in 2020 Business 13:44
Navoi region remains Uzbekistan’s largest producer of metallurgical products Uzbekistan 13:44
Number of new agricultural projects planned to be implemented in Turkmenistan Business 13:35
Renewal of Baku International Bus Terminal's fleet to resume in post-pandemic period Transport 13:28
GameStop, AMC tumble as retail trading mania cools US 13:28
New Russian-Azerbaijani projects expected to be implemented in 2021 - trade representative Business 13:25
Georgia reports 688 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.3 Georgia 13:19
President Aliyev receives in video format president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (PHOTO) Politics 13:19
Georgia allocates funds for construction works of cable cars in Mestia Construction 13:19
Azerbaijan discloses volume of computer security requests in January ICT 13:18
