Iranian currency rates for February 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to February 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,036 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 24 Iranian rial on February 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,466 59,107 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,344 46,889 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,074 5,079 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,960 4,961 1 Danish krone DKK 6,863 6,873 1 Indian rupee INR 581 581 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,851 138,846 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,441 26,402 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,811 39,985 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,386 33,346 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,923 30,740 1 South African rand ZAR 2,883 2,870 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,921 5,985 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,876 2,874 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 33,250 33,246 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,825 31,809 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,547 49,549 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,160 2,172 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,108 36,086 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,438 9,430 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,501 6,503 100 Thai baths THB 139,904 139,948 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,398 10,393 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,811 37,798 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,036 51,105 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,099 10,113 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,657 12,673 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,979 2,975 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,148 16,169 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,282 86,268 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,691 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,308 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,038 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 292,387 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,668 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.