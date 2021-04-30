No pressure on national currency rate - head of Azerbaijani Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

The national currency rate isn’t being subjected to any pressure, Elman Rustamov, board chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"There is no pressure either on the balance of the foreign exchange market or on the manat rate. The Central Bank also doesn’t carry out transactions aimed at selling and buying currencies from the market," Rustamov noted.

Besides, he emphasized that there is no deficit in the foreign exchange market, but on the contrary, there is a surplus.

The CBA Board has made a decision to keep the discount rate at 6.25 percent on Apr.30. At the same time, the upper limit of the interest rate corridor was decided to be kept at the level of 6.75 percent, and the lower limit - at 5.75 percent.

