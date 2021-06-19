Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 7 1.7 June 14 1.7 June 8 1.7 June 15 1.7 June 9 1.7 June 16 1.7 June 10 1.7 June 17 1.7 June 11 1.7 June 18 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0.0308 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0457. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0243 (1.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 7 2.0686 June 14 2.0567 June 8 2.0704 June 15 - June 9 2.0706 June 16 2.0614 June 10 2.0681 June 17 2.0390 June 11 2.0722 June 18 2.0259 Average weekly 2.07 Average weekly 2.0457

The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0235. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 7 0.0233 June 14 0.0236 June 8 0.0233 June 15 - June 9 0.0236 June 16 0.0236 June 10 0.0235 June 17 0.0235 June 11 0.0237 June 18 0.0235 Average weekly 0.0235 Average weekly 0.0235

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0077 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1984. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0004 manat (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 7 0.196 June 14 0.2027 June 8 0.1973 June 15 - June 9 0.1975 June 16 0.1986 June 10 0.1979 June 17 0.1973 June 11 0.2017 June 18 0.195 Average weekly 0.198 Average weekly 0.1984

---

