Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 7
|
1.7
|
June 14
|
1.7
|
June 8
|
1.7
|
June 15
|
1.7
|
June 9
|
1.7
|
June 16
|
1.7
|
June 10
|
1.7
|
June 17
|
1.7
|
June 11
|
1.7
|
June 18
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0.0308 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0457. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0243 (1.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 7
|
2.0686
|
June 14
|
2.0567
|
June 8
|
2.0704
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
2.0706
|
June 16
|
2.0614
|
June 10
|
2.0681
|
June 17
|
2.0390
|
June 11
|
2.0722
|
June 18
|
2.0259
|
Average weekly
|
2.07
|
Average weekly
|
2.0457
The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0235. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 7
|
0.0233
|
June 14
|
0.0236
|
June 8
|
0.0233
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
0.0236
|
June 16
|
0.0236
|
June 10
|
0.0235
|
June 17
|
0.0235
|
June 11
|
0.0237
|
June 18
|
0.0235
|
Average weekly
|
0.0235
|
Average weekly
|
0.0235
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0077 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1984. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0004 manat (0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 7
|
0.196
|
June 14
|
0.2027
|
June 8
|
0.1973
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
0.1975
|
June 16
|
0.1986
|
June 10
|
0.1979
|
June 17
|
0.1973
|
June 11
|
0.2017
|
June 18
|
0.195
|
Average weekly
|
0.198
|
Average weekly
|
0.1984
