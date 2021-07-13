Georgia sees increase in interest rate on local currency loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

The interest rate on lari loans has grown in May 2021 compared to May 2020 in Georgia, Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia.

In particular, the average percentage increased from 14.4 percent to 14.8 percent but this is only an average indicator - in some areas the indicator is much higher. In particular, a loan for individuals in national currency was issued on average at 17.8 percent per year, and in May 2021 - at 18.4 percent.

For legal entities, the interest rate is below average and the growth is less noticeable - from 12.2 percent to 12.4 percent per annum.

The growth is recorded in the loans issued in foreign currency, but it is minimal, and unlike the loans in national currency, USD and euro lending has risen in price only for legal entities - from 6.5 percent to 6.9 percent.

At the same time, interest on loans in foreign currency for individuals, on the contrary, decreased from 6.2 percent to 5.5 percent.

As of June 1, 2021, the total assets of 15 Georgian commercial banks increased by 2.7 percent compared with the same period of 2020.

