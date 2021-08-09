Iranian currency rates for August 9

Finance 9 August 2021 10:23 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to August 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,407 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 9

Iranian rial on August 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,269

58,264

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,920

45,935

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,844

4,847

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,724

4,729

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,644

6,642

1 Indian rupee

INR

566

566

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,415

139,713

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,725

25,588

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,090

38,100

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,399

5,400

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,470

33,425

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,443

29,449

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,873

2,871

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,875

4,867

1 Russian ruble

RUB

572

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,895

30,893

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,010

31,005

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,504

49,550

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,105

2,106

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,182

35,205

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,326

9,312

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,479

6,478

100 Thai baths

THB

125,540

125,680

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,954

9,957

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,674

36,648

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,407

49,391

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,896

9,888

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,581

13,550

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,923

2,918

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

527

526

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,700

16,693

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,025

82,847

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,709

3,683

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,983

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,720 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,687 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,986 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,961 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 252,000-255,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 292,000-295,000 rials.

