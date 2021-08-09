Iranian currency rates for August 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to August 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,407 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 9 Iranian rial on August 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,269 58,264 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,920 45,935 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,844 4,847 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,724 4,729 1 Danish krone DKK 6,644 6,642 1 Indian rupee INR 566 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,415 139,713 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,725 25,588 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,090 38,100 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,399 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,470 33,425 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,443 29,449 1 South African rand ZAR 2,873 2,871 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,875 4,867 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,895 30,893 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,010 31,005 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,504 49,550 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,105 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,182 35,205 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,326 9,312 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,479 6,478 100 Thai baths THB 125,540 125,680 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,954 9,957 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,674 36,648 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,407 49,391 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,896 9,888 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,581 13,550 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,923 2,918 1 Afghan afghani AFN 527 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,700 16,693 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,025 82,847 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,709 3,683 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,983 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,720 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,687 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,986 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,961 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 252,000-255,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 292,000-295,000 rials.

