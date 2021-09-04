Iranian currency rates for September 4

Finance 4 September 2021 09:52 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to September 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,913 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 4

Iranian rial on September 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,224

57,920

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,969

45,932

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,915

4,883

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,713

4,837

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,694

6,694

1 Indian rupee

INR

576

576

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,711

139,699

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,151

25,152

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,305

38,173

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,405

5,402

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,538

33,291

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,016

29,687

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,941

2,919

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,057

5,052

1 Russian ruble

RUB

578

576

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,258

30,948

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,300

31,262

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,377

49,292

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,096

2,106

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,785

35,805

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,308

9,294

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,509

6,503

100 Thai baths

THB

129,297

130,021

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,131

10,112

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,344

36,324

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,913

49,776

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,872

9,854

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,484

13,506

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,946

2,946

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

526

526

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,699

16,735

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

84,153

84,097

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,708

3,697

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 312,280 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,769 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,257 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,774 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 267,000-270,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

---

Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
