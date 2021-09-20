Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall

Finance 20 September 2021 17:56 (UTC+04:00)
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall
Kazakhstan's trade with Kyrgyzstan increases
Kazakhstan's trade with Kyrgyzstan increases
Kyrgyzstan, Czech Republic discuss development of bilateral co-op in law enforcement
Kyrgyzstan, Czech Republic discuss development of bilateral co-op in law enforcement
TOP-5 CIS countries by inflation rates unveiled
TOP-5 CIS countries by inflation rates unveiled
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgian export of live cattle to Azerbaijan increases Business 18:56
Azercell provides support for first scientific-practical conference in Aghdam Society 18:53
Azerbaijan confirms 740 more COVID-19 cases, 2,442 recoveries Society 18:50
Uzbek Asia Trans Gas opens tender for reconstruction of stations Tenders 18:48
Eurostat reveals volume of fertilizers imported by Greece from Turkmenistan in 1H2021 Business 18:47
Georgia shares data on import, export of tea Business 18:45
Kazakhstan - major partner for connectivity in Central Asia, says EU Transport 18:29
Georgia cuts import of gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 18:24
Georgia unveils data on its trade with Azerbaijan Business 17:58
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 17:56
Unicapital shares forecast on inflation in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 17:53
President Ilham Aliyev calls Russia's Vladimir Putin Politics 17:52
Iran shares data on value of GDP in industrial, mining sectors Finance 17:51
Baku Metro to purchase carbonate via tender Economy 17:42
Military officials from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan observe "Three Brothers - 2021" exercises (PHOTO) Politics 17:35
Azerbaijan launches new tanker named after prominent academician (PHOTO) Transport 17:31
Azerbaijan invites Russian companies to its renewable energy auctions Oil&Gas 17:30
Amazon to create 1,500 jobs in UAE this year US 17:29
Georgia shares data on Domestic Producer Price Index Business 17:22
National Bank of Kazakhstan shares inflation forecasts for 2021 Oil&Gas 17:22
Southern Gas Corridor not rival to other gas transmission systems, says minister Oil&Gas 17:20
Turkmen Khazar Consortium to buy chemical reagents via tender Tenders 17:19
Turkmenistan discloses data on export of natural gas to China Oil&Gas 17:18
Uzbekistan intends to restore transport links with Afghanistan Transport 17:16
State stake in one of Uzbekistan's largest construction companies up for sale Business 17:07
Russia reports over 20,000 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 17:06
Turkmenistan sees decline in imports from Spain for 1H2021 Business 16:55
Azerbaijan talks taxes on tutor services Society 16:52
Equinor appoints new Country Manager for Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:49
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 16:49
Kazakhstan increases production of several ore types Business 16:49
Azerbaijan to continue apple, tomato exports to Russia by railway cars Economy 16:39
Iran sees increase in electricity generation by gas units of Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 16:39
Russian Gazprombank reveals factors that led to refinancing rate increase in Azerbaijan Finance 16:24
Top Israeli, Swedish diplomat chat in effort to mend ties Israel 16:21
Gas condensate won't solve fuel problem of Iranian power plants - Thermal Power Plants Company Oil&Gas 16:17
Boeing forecasts European passengers will grow 3% per year over next 20 years US 16:15
Turkmen enterprise puts smart TVs up for sale at commodity exchange Business 16:13
GIFA honors Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit with ‘Global Islamic Export Credit and Political Risk Insurance' Award 2021 Arab World 16:07
Iran to provide support package to non-oil exporters - Trade Promotion Organization Business 15:53
Kazakhstan's monetary base remains flat Finance 15:47
Turkey increases leather goods exports to Turkmenistan Turkey 15:43
No Azerbaijani citizens among victims of armed incident in Russia - MFA Azerbaijan 15:41
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Russia Politics 15:38
Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency shares update on work done in liberated territories Society 15:34
Bakcell has joined a large-scale environmental campaign (PHOTO) ICT 15:32
Iran's Ministry of Agriculture Jihad to receive foreign currency from government Iran 15:27
Development of beekeeping in Karabakh to decrease honey prices - Association of Beekeepers Economy 15:24
Italy's Cavalli to open $545 mln luxury skyscraper in Dubai with Damac Europe 15:22
Active participation of Moscow Exchange in Uzbek financial market to create currency liquidity Finance 15:18
Six people dead in Russia’s Perm university shooting Russia 15:11
Equinor boosting gas deliveries to Europe amid supply crunch Oil&Gas 15:01
Kazakhstan to continue negotiating on resumption of flights with Azerbaijan Transport 15:00
Turkish, Azerbaijani jets conduct test flights over Bosphorus Strait before TEKNOFEST-2021 Politics 14:52
Iran's parliament asks government to boost Tabriz water transfer plan Iran 14:50
Envoy Thanks India For Facilitating Russian Parliament Elections Other News 14:47
Iran hopes to get rid of isolation through receiving SCO membership Iran 14:47
Indian Industry To Make Two New Rockets - GSLV-Mk III, SSLV: Space Department Other News 14:45
Azerbaijan records increase in imports Business 14:43
Georgian domestic export up in 8M2021 Business 14:42
EY Azerbaijan officially announces the start of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2021-2022 competition Society 14:40
Iran seeks self-sufficiency in agricultural products Iran 14:34
OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan Politics 14:30
Increasing wages in Iran may lead to increase of inflation Finance 14:28
Kazakhstan boosts transportation via pipelines Business 14:26
Manufacturing of c products increases in Iran Iran 14:25
Georgia sees increase in Export Price Index Business 14:23
Iran to return to Vienna talks with new negotiating team Nuclear Program 14:20
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to sign agreement on satellite data exchange Economy 14:18
Turkmen state commodity, raw materials exchange transaction data revealed Finance 14:04
Pre-election campaigning period in Uzbekistan kicks off Uzbekistan 14:01
Value of GDP in Iran's agricultural sector down Finance 13:57
In first foreign visit after taking over as CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat to visit Russia, US Other News 13:55
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 20 Society 13:55
Entire Karabakh region to become "green energy" zone - Azerbaijani president's special rep Society 13:54
Indian EAM, Saudi Arabian counterpart discuss resumption of direct flights, Afghanistan Other News 13:52
Iran repairs foreign naval radar systems domestically Transport 13:40
bp discloses volume of ACG associated gas deliveries to SOCAR Oil&Gas 13:37
bp reveals volume of investment in ACG since start Oil&Gas 13:32
Turkey's value of grain, legumes export to Turkmenistan up Turkey 13:28
Azerbaijan increases exports to Italy Economy 13:27
P&O Maritime Logistics soon to deliver second Multi-Carrying Vessel to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:26
Turkey records rise in Adana Airport's cargo, passenger traffic for 8M2021 Turkey 13:26
Armenians who crossed into Azerbaijani territory transferred to Armenia Politics 13:24
Russian Navy warships leave Port of Baku Politics 13:18
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up creation of interregional trade company Transport 13:16
Azerbaijan's export value continues to grow in 8M2021 Business 13:16
P&O Maritime Logistics updates on works for Shah Deniz, ACG Oil&Gas 13:14
Turkey shares stats of chemical exports to Iran Turkey 13:14
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Karasu, Romania's Constanta ports Turkey 13:11
Azerbaijan discloses data on its oil exports to Italy Oil&Gas 13:10
New refinery of Iran's South Pars Gas Company to start operation Oil&Gas 13:06
Kazakhstan increases exports of locally-made goods to Belarus Business 13:04
Vasyl Latsanych to lead NEQSOL Holding’s telecoms division Society 12:53
Georgia reveals its top trading partners in total external trade turnover Business 12:53
Georgia records increase in Producer Price Index Business 12:48
British School in Baku organized IGCSE counseling session for parents and students of Year 10 and Year 11 (PHOTO) Society 12:39
Uzbekistan shares data on volume of completed construction work Business 12:39
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases on Sept.20 Georgia 12:35
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for software dev't Tenders 12:35
All news