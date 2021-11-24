Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to law on state duty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

State duties in Azerbaijan will be directed not to the budget of the body that collects them, but directly to the state budget, Trend reports citing amendments to law “On state duty” discussed at the parliament’s plenary session held on Nov. 24.

According to the amendments, issues related to state duties will be regulated by law in a centralized manner. Previously, they were regulated by the decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Besides, the amendments envision changing the amount of a number of state duties and introducing some new ones.

Following the discussions, the amendments were put up for voting and adopted in the second reading.