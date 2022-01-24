Iranian currency rates for January 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to January 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,679 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.24 Iranian rial on Jan.23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,930 56,926 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,088 46,058 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,566 4,567 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,718 4,720 1 Danish krone DKK 6,401 6,401 1 Indian rupee INR 565 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,659 138,663 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,848 23,847 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,940 36,947 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,394 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,369 33,376 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,223 28,188 1 South African rand ZAR 2,782 2,781 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,126 3,127 1 Russian ruble RUB 541 541 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,184 30,170 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,233 31,235 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,495 49,460 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,073 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,261 35,261 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,179 9,178 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,626 6,626 100 Thai baths THB 127,419 127,421 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,030 10,030 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,204 35,203 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,679 47,650 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,635 9,635 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,626 13,626 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,928 2,928 1 Afghan afghani AFN 401 401 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,343 16,343 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,907 81,908 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,640 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,023 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,553 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,375 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials.

