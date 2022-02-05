Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 33.19 manat (1.09 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,059.09 manat, lowering by 49.17 manat (1.5 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 24
|
3,124.40
|
Jan. 31
|
3,037.98
|
Jan. 25
|
3,131.62
|
Feb. 1
|
3,059.06
|
Jan. 26
|
3,140.75
|
Feb. 2
|
3,056.25
|
Jan. 27
|
3,086.77
|
Feb. 3
|
3,071.00
|
Jan. 28
|
3,057.78
|
Feb. 4
|
3,071.17
|
Average weekly
|
3,108,26
|
Average weekly
|
3,059,09
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan reduced by 0.38 manat (one percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.2652 manat, which is by 4.5 percent less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 24
|
41.1336
|
Jan. 31
|
37.8922
|
Jan. 25
|
40.4767
|
Feb. 1
|
38.2296
|
Jan. 26
|
40.3691
|
Feb. 2
|
38.5143
|
Jan. 27
|
39.6658
|
Feb. 3
|
38.4171
|
Jan. 28
|
38.6833
|
Feb. 4
|
38.2730
|
Average weekly
|
40,0657
|
Average weekly
|
38,2652
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 44 manat this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,749 manat, which is by one manat more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 24
|
1,764
|
Jan. 31
|
1,721
|
Jan. 25
|
1,735
|
Feb. 1
|
1,745
|
Jan. 26
|
1,749
|
Feb. 2
|
1,750
|
Jan. 27
|
1,743
|
Feb. 3
|
1,765
|
Jan. 28
|
1,750
|
Feb. 4
|
1,765
|
Average weekly
|
1,748
|
Average weekly
|
1,749
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 54.6 manat (1.4 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,003.74 manat, which is by 5.7 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 24
|
3,600.5
|
Jan. 31
|
4,029.5
|
Jan. 25
|
3,648.4
|
Feb. 1
|
3,950.3
|
Jan. 26
|
3,714.6
|
Feb. 2
|
4,017.4
|
Jan. 27
|
3,936.6
|
Feb. 3
|
4,046.6
|
Jan. 28
|
4,034.3
|
Feb. 4
|
3,974.9
|
Average weekly
|
3,786.88
|
Average weekly
|
4,003.74