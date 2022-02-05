Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 33.19 manat (1.09 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,059.09 manat, lowering by 49.17 manat (1.5 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 24 3,124.40 Jan. 31 3,037.98 Jan. 25 3,131.62 Feb. 1 3,059.06 Jan. 26 3,140.75 Feb. 2 3,056.25 Jan. 27 3,086.77 Feb. 3 3,071.00 Jan. 28 3,057.78 Feb. 4 3,071.17 Average weekly 3,108,26 Average weekly 3,059,09

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan reduced by 0.38 manat (one percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.2652 manat, which is by 4.5 percent less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 24 41.1336 Jan. 31 37.8922 Jan. 25 40.4767 Feb. 1 38.2296 Jan. 26 40.3691 Feb. 2 38.5143 Jan. 27 39.6658 Feb. 3 38.4171 Jan. 28 38.6833 Feb. 4 38.2730 Average weekly 40,0657 Average weekly 38,2652

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 44 manat this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,749 manat, which is by one manat more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 24 1,764 Jan. 31 1,721 Jan. 25 1,735 Feb. 1 1,745 Jan. 26 1,749 Feb. 2 1,750 Jan. 27 1,743 Feb. 3 1,765 Jan. 28 1,750 Feb. 4 1,765 Average weekly 1,748 Average weekly 1,749

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 54.6 manat (1.4 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,003.74 manat, which is by 5.7 percent more compared to the previous week.