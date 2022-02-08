Iranian currency rates for February 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to February 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,013 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.8 Iranian rial on Feb.7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,834 56,859 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,436 45,401 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,594 4,590 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,775 4,775 1 Danish krone DKK 6,451 6,460 1 Indian rupee INR 563 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,011 138,565 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,075 24,082 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,487 36,470 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,390 5,393 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,109 32,911 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,806 27,813 1 South African rand ZAR 2,705 2,713 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,089 3,098 1 Russian ruble RUB 556 556 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,869 29,706 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,246 31,210 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,896 49,484 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,071 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,133 35,140 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,172 9,157 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,604 6,603 100 Thai baths THB 127,388 127,336 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,036 10,047 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,035 35,037 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,013 48,104 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,760 9,732 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,374 13,926 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,917 2,921 1 Afghan afghani AFN 443 443 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,367 16,248 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,519 82,004 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,722 3,729 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,012 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,930 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,744 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,436 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,063 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 261,000-264,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials.

