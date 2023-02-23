Iranian currency rates for February 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to February 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,613 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 23 Iranian rial on February 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,665 50,875 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,167 45,319 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,036 4,061 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,067 4,084 1 Danish krone DKK 5,994 6,013 1 Indian rupee INR 508 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,964 136,996 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 16,052 15,972 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,161 31,142 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,355 1 Omani rial OMR 109,079 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,016 31,077 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,173 26,099 1 South African rand ZAR 2,307 2,302 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,226 2,226 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,630 28,836 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,353 31,369 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,218 39,536 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,678 31,665 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,726 8,743 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,094 6,108 100 Thai baths THB 121,404 121,442 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,458 9,476 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,259 32,242 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,613 44,762 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,355 9,392 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,941 15,941 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,764 2,764 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,801 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,710 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,261 76,346 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,922 3,922 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 326,025 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,730 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 509,000-512,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000-544,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur