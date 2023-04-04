Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency rates for April 4

Finance Materials 4 April 2023 10:12 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to April 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,738 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 4

Rial on April 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,090

51,828

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,999

45,909

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,045

4,047

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,076

4,001

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,139

6,112

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,932

136,689

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,741

14,814

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,729

31,635

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,218

109,083

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,263

31,091

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,409

26,288

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,359

2,361

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,188

2,191

1 Russian ruble

RUB

537

545

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,135

3,201

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,486

28,094

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,629

31,559

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,877

39,132

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,277

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,900

31,943

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,769

8,787

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,107

6,115

100 Thai baths

THB

122,835

122,814

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,504

9,521

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,990

32,141

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,738

45,580

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,264

9,240

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,473

16,430

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,810

2,790

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

484

484

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,766

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,703

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,978

77,377

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,849

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 437,778 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 398,574 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000-558,000 rials.

