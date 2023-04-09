Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for April 9

Finance Materials 9 April 2023 11:07 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 9

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to April 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,041 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 9

Rial on April 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,165

52,164

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,396

46,402

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,011

4,014

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,001

4,003

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,149

6,151

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,507

136,854

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,724

14,845

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,780

31,789

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,067

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,052

31,075

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,295

26,228

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,314

2,304

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,184

2,181

1 Russian ruble

RUB

516

516

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,875

3,137

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,001

27,999

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,555

31,545

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,465

39,612

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,313

1,314

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,044

32,055

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,840

8,818

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,113

6,114

100 Thai baths

THB

123,719

122,820

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,550

9,540

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,843

31,919

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,041

45,831

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,435

9,428

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,581

16,607

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,816

2,813

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,733

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,698

24,667

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,177

76,923

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,852

3,851

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,974

11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,429 rials, and the price of $1 is 409,980 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,572 rials, and the price of $1 is 372,709 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 507,000-510,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more