Iranian currency rates for April 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to April 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,041 rials.

Currency Rial on April 9 Rial on April 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,165 52,164 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,396 46,402 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,011 4,014 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,001 4,003 1 Danish krone DKK 6,149 6,151 1 Indian rupee INR 513 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,507 136,854 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,724 14,845 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,780 31,789 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,067 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,052 31,075 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,295 26,228 1 South African rand ZAR 2,314 2,304 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,184 2,181 1 Russian ruble RUB 516 516 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,875 3,137 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,001 27,999 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,555 31,545 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,465 39,612 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,313 1,314 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,044 32,055 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,840 8,818 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,113 6,114 100 Thai baths THB 123,719 122,820 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,550 9,540 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,843 31,919 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,041 45,831 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,435 9,428 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,581 16,607 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,816 2,813 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,733 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,698 24,667 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,177 76,923 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,852 3,851 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,974 11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,429 rials, and the price of $1 is 409,980 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,572 rials, and the price of $1 is 372,709 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 507,000-510,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur